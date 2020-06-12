/
2 bedroom apartments
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
26 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
40 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
1 Unit Available
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1121 sqft
UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL\nWelcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
28 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 South 4th Street
301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1140 to $1210 Only 2 left, hurry! Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
503 East Springfield Avenue
503 East Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
820 sqft
2BR Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August --$1220 for the whole apartment NOT per bedroom. THIS is the very last one. Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with bathtub/showers. Each bedroom has a walk in closet with built ins.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stratton
1 Unit Available
1110 N Hickory St.
1110 North Hickory Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
884 sqft
1110 N Hickory St. Available 06/13/20 1110 N. Hickory - amazing 2 bedroom house, recently renovated. less than 1 mile from Downtown Champaign and I-74. Great location with a massive backyard and 2 car garage No Cats Allowed (RLNE5831617)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
904 Waters Edge Rd.
904 Waters Edge Road, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1275 sqft
904 Waters Edge Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
306 N. Fair
306 North Fair Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$945
1500 sqft
306 N. Fair Available 08/15/20 Extra Large 2 bedroom with Sunroom! - You'll be surprised at the size! This 2 bedroom has a large living room, dining room and large master bedroom with double closets, separate laundry room and lots of storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3770 Thornhill
3770 Thornhill Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
3770 Thornhill Available 08/15/20 Available Now! 2 Bdrm Condo! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with all the amenities! Swimming pool, gym and beautiful grounds in a private condo community in southwest Champaign.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2003 S Mattis, Unit E
2003 South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
2003 S Mattis, Unit E Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath - Double Balconies! - Two bedroom, One bathroom unit located close to business, shopping and restaurants. Front and Back balconies! Onsite Parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1
2005 South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1018 sqft
Available in mid August!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is located off of South Mattis Avenue, close to shopping and conveniences! This unit includes a great loft with spiral stairs leading up to it.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Clark
1 Unit Available
713 S. Randoph St. - 34
713 South Randolph Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
Available in mid June! Large 2 bedroom 850 sq ft, 1 bathroom apartment available NOW! This unit has a private balcony/patio, a large living room and galley kitchen with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Clark
1 Unit Available
506 James Street South
506 South James Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1460 sqft
Excellent location - 4 blocks from Clark Park. Updated with oak floors, stainless appliances, fireplace in living room, formal dining room. 2 large bedrooms with built-ins. Master has walk-in closet. Family room in basement. Fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bolten Field
1 Unit Available
1725 Robert Drive
1725 Robert Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1043 sqft
Beautiful garden-level apartment in a quiet 4-unit building in peaceful SW Champaign neighborhood of single-family homes. This unit features plenty of Anderson windows and sliding doors for tons of natural light.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
3413 Stoneway Ct.
3413 Stoneway Court, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1225 sqft
3413 Stoneway Ct. Available 06/08/20 Now leasing for June! - Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath zero lot home in Boulder Ridge.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
612 West Church Street - 22
612 West Church Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 612 West Church Street - 22 in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Clark
1 Unit Available
405 S Mckinley Ave
405 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5589161)
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
308 West Washington Street - 2
308 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 308 West Washington Street - 2 in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Champaign
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Misty Cove
110 Misty Cove, Savoy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
110 Misty Cove Available 07/01/20 Now leasing for July! - (RLNE5799097)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
805 N. Busey Ave.
805 North Busey Avenue, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
805 N. Busey Ave. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5725981)
Results within 5 miles of Champaign
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
101 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$564
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
