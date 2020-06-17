All apartments in Champaign
808 S. New
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

808 S. New

808 South New Street · (217) 352-1234
Location

808 South New Street, Champaign, IL 61820
Clark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 808 S. New · Avail. Sep 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
808 S. New Available 09/15/20 808 S. New St, Champaign - Move in ready Bungalow-Updated kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, New flooring, fresh paint. New entry doors, new garage door opener, NEW HVAC system & windows. Privacy fenced in backyard.

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $2,700 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,350. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $2,700. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $4,050, and additional application review will be required. The property is dog friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. (Cats not accepted) We look forward to hearing from you!!

(RLNE5083034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 S. New have any available units?
808 S. New has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 808 S. New have?
Some of 808 S. New's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 S. New currently offering any rent specials?
808 S. New isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 S. New pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 S. New is pet friendly.
Does 808 S. New offer parking?
Yes, 808 S. New does offer parking.
Does 808 S. New have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 S. New does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 S. New have a pool?
No, 808 S. New does not have a pool.
Does 808 S. New have accessible units?
No, 808 S. New does not have accessible units.
Does 808 S. New have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 S. New does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 S. New have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 808 S. New has units with air conditioning.
