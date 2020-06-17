Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

808 S. New Available 09/15/20 808 S. New St, Champaign - Move in ready Bungalow-Updated kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, New flooring, fresh paint. New entry doors, new garage door opener, NEW HVAC system & windows. Privacy fenced in backyard.



Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $2,700 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,350. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $2,700. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $4,050, and additional application review will be required. The property is dog friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. (Cats not accepted) We look forward to hearing from you!!



(RLNE5083034)