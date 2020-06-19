Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

3907 Summer Sage Ct. Available 08/15/20 3907 Summer Sage Ct. Champaign IL. - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick condominium

Gas log fireplace

Washer & Dryer on site

2 car attached garage

Central heating and cooling

Large unfinished basement

Fenced in backyard



Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $3,000 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1500. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $3,000. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $4,500, and additional application review will be required. We look forward to hearing from you!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5725549)