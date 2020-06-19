All apartments in Champaign
3907 Summer Sage Ct.

3907 Summer Sage Court · No Longer Available
Location

3907 Summer Sage Court, Champaign, IL 61822
Sawgrass

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3907 Summer Sage Ct. Available 08/15/20 3907 Summer Sage Ct. Champaign IL. - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick condominium
Gas log fireplace
Washer & Dryer on site
2 car attached garage
Central heating and cooling
Large unfinished basement
Fenced in backyard

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $3,000 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1500. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $3,000. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $4,500, and additional application review will be required. We look forward to hearing from you!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5725549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Summer Sage Ct. have any available units?
3907 Summer Sage Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
Is 3907 Summer Sage Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Summer Sage Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Summer Sage Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Summer Sage Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign.
Does 3907 Summer Sage Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3907 Summer Sage Ct. does offer parking.
Does 3907 Summer Sage Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3907 Summer Sage Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Summer Sage Ct. have a pool?
No, 3907 Summer Sage Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Summer Sage Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3907 Summer Sage Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Summer Sage Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Summer Sage Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3907 Summer Sage Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3907 Summer Sage Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
