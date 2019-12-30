All apartments in Champaign
2600 W. Kirby Ave.

2600 West Kirby Avenue · (217) 352-1234
Location

2600 West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, IL 61821

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2600 W. Kirby Ave. Available 09/01/20 2600 W. Kirby Ave. Champaign - 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
New appliances
1 car attached garage, garden shed

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $2,100 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,050. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $2,100. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $3,150, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!

(RLNE4843931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 W. Kirby Ave. have any available units?
2600 W. Kirby Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
Is 2600 W. Kirby Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2600 W. Kirby Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 W. Kirby Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 W. Kirby Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2600 W. Kirby Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2600 W. Kirby Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2600 W. Kirby Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 W. Kirby Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 W. Kirby Ave. have a pool?
No, 2600 W. Kirby Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2600 W. Kirby Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2600 W. Kirby Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 W. Kirby Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 W. Kirby Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 W. Kirby Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 W. Kirby Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
