Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Open floor plan with lots of natural light in 2 story living room with built in bookcases and fireplace. Hardwood floors in both kitchen and dining area. Quality cabinetry add to the beauty of the kitchen. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Additional 2 bedrooms complete second floor. Basement with family room, 4th bedroom and another more bath add more living space for family or entertaining. Fenced yard and just 2 blocks from Porter Park.