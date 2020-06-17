All apartments in Champaign
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:42 AM

1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW

1113 South Arbor Street · (217) 318-9386
Location

1113 South Arbor Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Looking for spacious rooms to rent for the 2020-2021 school year?. We definitely have that for you. Your choice of a 12 month Lease or Academic year contracts. This unit is located near Gregory & Arbor, in Champaign. This unit is literally across the street from the new U of I dorms, and Armory & 2nd Street, across the street from Armory House Dormitory, in Champaign. All utilities as gas, water, sewerage, thrash , electric and fast internet are included with the rent payment of $700.
Check out our website for availability alrproperties.com or contact us directly at 217-384-0333 or info@alrproperties.com.
Also check our International website for some more options.
https://v.qq.com/x/page/n0680wiyu35.html

Hi, my name is Virginia Rosas. I will be glad to schedule a viewing of our units at any of your convenience time. I cant wait to hearing from you.

Parking is available for an additional charge.
The house located at 1113 S. Arbor St is made up of 4 units- 3 efficiency units and 1 two bedroom unit. All utilities are included in the cost of rent and parking can be rented for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW have any available units?
1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW have?
Some of 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW currently offering any rent specials?
1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW pet-friendly?
No, 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign.
Does 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW offer parking?
Yes, 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW does offer parking.
Does 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW have a pool?
No, 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW does not have a pool.
Does 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW have accessible units?
No, 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW has units with air conditioning.
