1113 S. Arbor St. - 1-SW

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Looking for spacious rooms to rent for the 2020-2021 school year?. We definitely have that for you. Your choice of a 12 month Lease or Academic year contracts. This unit is located near Gregory & Arbor, in Champaign. This unit is literally across the street from the new U of I dorms, and Armory & 2nd Street, across the street from Armory House Dormitory, in Champaign. All utilities as gas, water, sewerage, thrash , electric and fast internet are included with the rent payment of $700.

Check out our website for availability alrproperties.com or contact us directly at 217-384-0333 or info@alrproperties.com.

Also check our International website for some more options.

https://v.qq.com/x/page/n0680wiyu35.html



Hi, my name is Virginia Rosas. I will be glad to schedule a viewing of our units at any of your convenience time. I cant wait to hearing from you.



Parking is available for an additional charge.

The house located at 1113 S. Arbor St is made up of 4 units- 3 efficiency units and 1 two bedroom unit. All utilities are included in the cost of rent and parking can be rented for an additional fee.