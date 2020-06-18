All apartments in Champaign
1109 Arbor - Unit 1
1109 Arbor St · (217) 318-9386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1109 Arbor St, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Our Three Bedroom unit- $695 per person per month- Available for 2020-2021 features three spacious bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, laundry onsite, kitchen with dining area and living room. This unit is completely furnished ready for you to move in.

The total cost is $6,950 for an Academic year or $8340 for an Annual Lease. The price of $695 monthly installment is per person and there are individual leases. No co-obligation for rent or anything.

All utilities as gas,electric,water,sewerage,garbage,and fast internet are are included with rent payment.

Parking is available for an additional charge.

Hi, I am Virginia Rosas. I will be glad to schedule a viewing of our property just for you. Feel free to contact me at any of your convenience time. You can also check our website at for more listings and details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 have any available units?
1109 Arbor - Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 have?
Some of 1109 Arbor - Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Arbor - Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign.
Does 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1109 Arbor - Unit 1 has units with air conditioning.
