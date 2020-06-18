1109 Arbor - Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Our Three Bedroom unit- $695 per person per month- Available for 2020-2021 features three spacious bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, laundry onsite, kitchen with dining area and living room. This unit is completely furnished ready for you to move in.



The total cost is $6,950 for an Academic year or $8340 for an Annual Lease. The price of $695 monthly installment is per person and there are individual leases. No co-obligation for rent or anything.



All utilities as gas,electric,water,sewerage,garbage,and fast internet are are included with rent payment.



Parking is available for an additional charge.



Hi, I am Virginia Rosas. I will be glad to schedule a viewing of our property just for you. Feel free to contact me at any of your convenience time. You can also check our website at for more listings and details.