Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

705 S. Dixon Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area. Beautiful parquet floors throughout the home and fresh paint has been done. There is also an office, garage, washer/dryer, and a storage shed in the back yard (can be rented for an additional $75/mo. Pets are permitted with additional monthly fee. Please call S.I. Property Management to schedule your showing at (618) 457-8200



(RLNE5131783)