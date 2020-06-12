Apartment List
IL
carbondale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:14 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Carbondale, IL

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
600 W. Mill St.
600 West Mill Street, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$590
550 sqft
Cozy, comfortable 1X1 bedroom apartments available for immediate move ins. Short term leases available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
517 E. Fisher
517 E Fisher St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom for Rent just right down the street from Attucks Park! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a very spacious yard! With it being right next to the park, makes for a great starter home to rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 W. Sunset
2000 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
2000 W. Sunset Available 07/01/20 Cute home on Sunset in Carbondale, right behind Murdale Shopping Center Available 7/1/20! - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 S. Marion St
422 South Marion Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
422 S.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive
609 East Campus Drive, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
609 E Campus Drive Available 08/05/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Apartments located just across the street from SIU - Just a 10 minute walk to Central Campus or to Grand Avenue Entertainments, Campus Square Apartments are well-maintained, convenient and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street
703 South Wall Street, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Stone Gate Apartments 703 S Wall Street Available 08/07/20 Ideally Located 2 Bedrooms with Large Deck and Walk In Closet - Across the street from SIU campus, close to the Rec Center and only a few steps away from entertainment, shopping & dining,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 S. Dixon
705 South Dixon Avenue, Carbondale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
705 S. Dixon Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area. Beautiful parquet floors throughout the home and fresh paint has been done.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
900 W Willow
900 West Willow Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom home on Linden in Carbondale! - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It features a full basement and a finished half story for even more storage or a kids playroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
606-5 W. College St
606 W College St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Located in the heart of Carbondale, within walking distance to both Campus andt the downtown amentieis and entertainment. - off street parking - NO pets allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
701 S. James St
701 South James Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2155 sqft
Newly remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
606 W. College St - House
606 West College Street, Carbondale, IL
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
2863 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! 8 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located right on Main Street. Perfect location for college students for both the University and the many amenities of downtown Carbondale.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
707 S. Poplar St - House
707 South Poplar Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2214 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! - 5 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ($300 per room / $1500 total) - Off street parking This house is great for large groups or organizations.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
317-1 E. Mill St
317 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
672 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
510-9 S. Poplar St
510 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
748 sqft
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Student Housing - 510 South Poplar St. Just 1.5 Blocks from SIU!! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath including all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, and Dryer). Central Heat and Air.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
705-1 S. Poplar St
705 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
636 sqft
Looking for that next great place to live? You found it! Check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Carbondale! - Walking distance to SIU Campus - Less than 1 mile from Main Street (The Strip) - 1 mile away from Memorial

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
513-1 S. Ash St
513 S Ash St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1064 sqft
Looking for that next great place to live? You found it! Check out this apartment with 2 large bedrooms, an over-sized bathroom, and a large living room located in the heart of Carbondale! - Walking distance to SIU Campus - Less than 1 mile from

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
319-1 E. Mill St
319 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
656 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
321-1 E. Mill St
321 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
656 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1713 West Sunset
1713 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1288 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space. The kitchen has nice flooring and a breakfast bar. In the living room, you will find a beautiful fireplace and new soft carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Carbondale

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1621 Division Street
1621 South Division Street, Carterville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2200 sqft
CARTERVILLE! Beautifully remodeled bungalow available for rent JULY 1. This is a gem! Hardwood floors and built in in the living room, remodeled kitchen, family room. 4 bedroom, 2 baths, approx 2200 sq ft and basically brand new in 2008.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1027 Maple St.
1027 Maple Street, Murphysboro, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1027 Maple St. Available 08/01/20 Cute older home in Murphysboro, available August 1! - Look at this 2 bedroom home that has a screened in front porch and dry basement.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
258 Krysher Rd
258 Krysher Rd, Jackson County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Home in Makada - Check out this absolutely beautiful home in Makanda! This 2 bedroom, and 2 bathroom house in in the perfect spot for any nature lover out there.
Results within 10 miles of Carbondale

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2126 Pine St.
2126 Pine Street, Murphysboro, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 Bedroom for Rent - Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single family home. This home has a nice sized fenced in backyard with a patio and garage! Rent $900/mo + $900 Security Deposit. Please call S.I.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1829 Spruce St
1829 Spruce Street, Murphysboro, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1829 Spruce St Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This beautiful spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house boasts tall ceilings and plenty of natural light. Pets are allowed with additional fee. Call S.I.

Median Rent in Carbondale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Carbondale is $595, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $770.
Studio
$532
1 Bed
$595
2 Beds
$770
3+ Beds
$1,079
City GuideCarbondale
"Listen to that Duquesne whistle blowing / Blowing like it's gonna sweep my world away / I'm gonna stop in Carbondale and keep on going / That Duquesne train gonna ride me night and day / You say I'm a gambler, you say I'm a pimp / But I ain't neither one / Listen to that Duquesne whistle blowing / Sounding like she's on a final run." (- Bob Dylan, 'Duquesne Whistle')

Carbondale, Illinois, is a small city that.A number of students migrate from Chicago to Carbondale to attend the university. During the school year, Carbondale essentially becomes a suburb of Chicago. A number of people who attend the university never leave the area.

Moving to Carbondale

Housing prices are reasonable and rents generally are as well. But that all depends on where you choose to rent. If you are close to the University, you will pay more for less simply because the landlords know that they can get away with it. Once you are out of easy walking distance, the rental rates drops sharply. You may or may not be subject to a credit check, but it never hurts to have a few references handy and be prepared to pay the security deposit on the spot.

Neighborhoods

University: This neighborhood encompasses everything within a 1 mile radius of Morris Library, more or less the center of the SIU Campus.

North Giant City: This is the area with a lot of cheaper houses.

City Center and Country Club: Homes are worth more but the average is still pretty low by most standards; you can get a McMansion for _significantly _less than the national average. Rental prices are lower here than the university area because there isn't as much demand.

June 2020 Carbondale Rent Report

June 2020 Carbondale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carbondale Rent Report. Carbondale rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carbondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Carbondale rents increased slightly over the past month

Carbondale rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carbondale stand at $596 for a one-bedroom apartment and $771 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Carbondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Carbondale over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Illinois for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the two other major cities in the state besides Carbondale to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
    • Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Carbondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Carbondale, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Carbondale is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Carbondale's median two-bedroom rent of $771 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Carbondale.
    • While rents in Carbondale fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Carbondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Carbondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Carbondale?
    In Carbondale, the median rent is $532 for a studio, $595 for a 1-bedroom, $770 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,079 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carbondale, check out our monthly Carbondale Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Carbondale?
    Some of the colleges located in the Carbondale area include Southeast Missouri State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Carbondale?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carbondale from include Cape Girardeau, Murphysboro, Jackson, and Paducah.

