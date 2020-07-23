/
jackson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
23 Apartments for rent in Jackson County, IL📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1100 W. Willow
1100 West Willow Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1100 W. Willow Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in Carbondale, Available 8/1/20! - *Pictures to come soon!* No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917231)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
517 E. Fisher
517 E Fisher St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bedroom for Rent just right down the street from Attucks Park! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a very spacious yard! With it being right next to the park, makes for a great starter home to rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2000 W. Sunset
2000 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Cute home on Sunset in Carbondale, right behind Murdale Shopping Center Available 7/1/20! - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive
609 East Campus Drive, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
609 E Campus Drive Available 08/13/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Apartments located just across the street from SIU - Just a 10 minute walk to Central Campus or to Grand Avenue Entertainments, Campus Square Apartments are well-maintained, convenient and
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
705 S. Dixon
705 South Dixon Avenue, Carbondale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
705 S. Dixon Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area. Beautiful parquet floors throughout the home and fresh paint has been done.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1101 Harmoney Ln
1101 Harmony Lane, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
1101 Harmoney Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, available 8/1/20! - Beautiful, 3br/2bth. Carbondale, 1600/mo. Very nice newer home 1800 sq. ft. plus 900sq. basement.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
619 S. Wedgewood
619 South Wedgewood Lane, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
619 S. Wedgewood Available 08/03/20 Cute home on Wedgewood in Carbondale, just ,minutes from SIU! Available 8/3/20. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
900 W. Willow
900 West Willow Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom home on Linden in Carbondale! - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It features a full basement and a finished half story for even more storage or a kids playroom.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
600 W. Mill St.
600 West Mill Street, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$590
550 sqft
Cozy, comfortable 1X1 bedroom apartments available for immediate move ins. Short term leases available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
606-2 W. College St
606 W College St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
943 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Located in the heart of Carbondale, within walking distance to both Campus andt the downtown amentieis and entertainment. - off street parking - NO pets allowed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
701 S. James St
701 South James Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2155 sqft
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Student Housing - 701 South James St. Just 2.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
711-C S. Poplar St
711 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Student Housing - 711 South Poplar St.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
707 S. Poplar St - House
707 South Poplar Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2214 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! - 5 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ($300 per room / $1500 total) - Off street parking This house is great for large groups or organizations.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
606 W. College St - House
606 West College Street, Carbondale, IL
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
2863 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! 8 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located right on Main Street. Perfect location for college students for both the University and the many amenities of downtown Carbondale.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
319-1 E. Mill St
319 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
656 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
321-1 E. Mill St
321 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
656 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
510-8 S. Poplar St
510 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
748 sqft
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Housing - 510 South Poplar St. Just 1.5 Blocks from SIU!! Energy-efficient 1 Bedroom/1 Bath including all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, and Dryer). Central Heat and Air.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1713 West Sunset
1713 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1288 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space. The kitchen has nice flooring and a breakfast bar. In the living room, you will find a beautiful fireplace and new soft carpet.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
258 Krysher Rd
258 Krysher Rd, Jackson County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Home in Makada - Check out this absolutely beautiful home in Makanda! This 2 bedroom, and 2 bathroom house in in the perfect spot for any nature lover out there.
Results within 1 mile of Jackson County
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
524 N. Bush Ave.
524 Bush Avenue, Hurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
860 sqft
524 N. Bush Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Jackson County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
402 Ralph St.
402 S Ralph St, Percy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$450
850 sqft
Percy Mobile Home Community - Property Id: 93568 Quiet Mobile Home Community in Percy, IL Rent to own properties, no rentals!!! Looking for qualified owners!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/402-ralph-st.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
301-2 Greenbriar Rd
301 N Greenbriar Rd, Carterville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
768 sqft
Newly remodeled. This energy-efficient apartment includes 2 bedrooms, well-lit security lighting, spacious walk-in closets, plenty of cabinet space, ample parking, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer included, and Carterville school district.
Results within 10 miles of Jackson County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
205 N 16th St 9
205 N 16th St, Herrin, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1 Bedroom apartment in Herrin Illinois - Property Id: 117360 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Luxury Apartment.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
205 Forest St.
205 Forest Street, Anna, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
Cute 2 Bedroom House in Anna - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home maybe just what you've been looking for. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, nice backyard and a carport are just a few of the features this home has to offer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jackson County area include Southwestern Illinois College, and Southeast Missouri State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
O'Fallon, Belleville, Swansea, Cape Girardeau, and Fairview Heights have apartments for rent.