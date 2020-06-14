100 Apartments for rent in Calumet Park, IL with garage

Chicago, Illinois, is known as the "Candy Capital of the World" and is the place where the world's first skyscraper was built. Not far away, Calumet Park once served as a bootlegging and gambling town for Al Capone, providing a haven for minor crime and revenue for the village.

Of course, bootlegging and Al Capone are a thing of the past, and skyscrapers are an everyday reality for Chicago residents. At this point, you may be wondering what these two places have in common to begin with. Well that's simple. Calumet Park is strategically located adjacent to the City of Chicago, and over 110,000 vehicles roll through the village daily. That makes this the place to be. Of course, you may be asking why when Chicago's so close and Calumet Park's population is only 7,835. Well, let's see. Calumet Park provides a small town atmosphere, an amazing business environment, and you have access to Calumet Beach with its wonderful recreational facilities and special amenities. So with that being said, let's see what makes this village close to the big city the place you want to park your boat indefinitely. See more