100 Apartments for rent in Calumet Park, IL with garage

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet Park

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
718 East SIBLEY Boulevard
718 East Sibley Boulevard, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
HOUSE READY FOR YOUR FAMILY!! NEW OWNER JUST PAINTED THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, INSTALLED NEW KITCHEN COUNTER TOP AND SINK & FAUCET, PAINTED ALL THE CABINETS AND INSTALLED NEW HANDLES. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County
9814 South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
962 sqft
CHICAGO (Cook County): Large 2 bedroom 1 bath house! - Nice 2 BR, 1 BA located in Chicago, IL near 98th and Halsted is a must-see. Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Chicago. Unfinished basement can be used for storage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8839 S Loomis St
8839 South Loomis Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3bedroom Auburn Gresham Home - Property Id: 299744 3 bedroom 1 bath Unfinished basement Another Bathroom is also in the basement 2bedrooms on main level 1room upstairs plus den Enclosed back porch Garage parking for $100/month Move in fee $700 Pets

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15103 Beachview Ter
15103 Beachview Terrace, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/01/20 Fully Upgraded 4bd/2ba in Dolton - Property Id: 294821 This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with a lot of closet space, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage! It comes with BRAND NEW refrigerator, gas range, and windows.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roseland
1 Unit Available
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7928 S Hermitage Ave 2
7928 South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Top Floor Unit in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 69721 PAY FIRST MONTH RENT + $1100 Deposit ($300 Refundable deposit and $800 Non Refundable move in fee) SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! LARGE 1000+ Sq Ft 3 BED+1 Bath

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14730 WOODLAWN Avenue
14730 Woodlawn Avenue, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
906 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, nice layout. Big living room and dining room.Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, lawn care and snow removal.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11754 S. State
11754 South State Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1489 sqft
Spacious SFR with hardwood floors and unfinished basement 2 car garage fenced in back yard Single family home, 3 bed rooms, 1 bath room, spacious living room and dinning room. 2 car garage! Move in specials expire May 31st! Get approved today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8531 South Loomis Boulevard
8531 South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1423 sqft
Recently updated large brick bungalow for rent!! This 4BR/2.1BA all brick single family home features a large living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement w/bath, and detached 2-car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
9124 South Justine Street - 3
9124 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
IMMACULATE GUT REHABBED 4BD/2BA UNIT IN BRAINERD NEIGHBORHOOD. LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEVERLY AREA THIS MASSIVE APARTMENT BOASTS A MASSIVE LIVING ROOM WITH A FAUX FIREPLACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH CONNECTING FULL BATHROOM.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13116 South Forrestville Avenue
13116 South Forrestville Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
753 sqft
PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON JULY 1, 2020. Gorgeous & Cozy 4 Bedroom - 1 & 1/2 bath home. Very large living room, nice size kitchen with eating area & table space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
10236 South Sangamon Street
10236 South Sangamon Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom condo. Separate Dining and Living Room Areas - Hardwood Flooring - Heat & Gas & Water included. The application fee is $60 per adult 18 and over. Renters Insurance is required to move in.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Harvey
1 Unit Available
15835 Campbell Avenue
15835 Campbell Avenue, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2200 sqft
YOU'VE GOT TO SEE THIS ONE! This beautiful home has room to roam inside and out. Private estate living while close to expressway and shopping. Home features "Studio Unit" over garage with kitchen and bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland
City Guide for Calumet Park, IL

Chicago, Illinois, is known as the "Candy Capital of the World" and is the place where the world's first skyscraper was built. Not far away, Calumet Park once served as a bootlegging and gambling town for Al Capone, providing a haven for minor crime and revenue for the village.

Of course, bootlegging and Al Capone are a thing of the past, and skyscrapers are an everyday reality for Chicago residents. At this point, you may be wondering what these two places have in common to begin with. Well that's simple. Calumet Park is strategically located adjacent to the City of Chicago, and over 110,000 vehicles roll through the village daily. That makes this the place to be. Of course, you may be asking why when Chicago's so close and Calumet Park's population is only 7,835. Well, let's see. Calumet Park provides a small town atmosphere, an amazing business environment, and you have access to Calumet Beach with its wonderful recreational facilities and special amenities. So with that being said, let's see what makes this village close to the big city the place you want to park your boat indefinitely. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Calumet Park, IL

Calumet Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

