118 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookfield, IL

Located less than 20 miles away from Chicago, Illinois, Brookfield is an idyllic village in Cook County. While Brookfield covers slightly more than 3 square miles in total, only 20,000 people live here, making this a great place if you're looking to settle down in a close-knit community without dealing with the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Since Brookfield is incredibly popular with renters, you may need to be vigilant if you're hoping to find an apartment that ticks all your boxes. And while it's easier to find two- or three-bedroom homes, you can still find a great one-bedroom apartment if you look hard enough.

Does Brookfield Have Any Must-See Attractions?

Despite its small size, you'll find plenty of fun things to do in Brookfield. This is the home of the Brookfield Zoo, which features 450 species of animals in a 216-acre area. The Brookfield Zoo boasts an indoor rainforest simulation and dolphin exhibit, and it was the first zoo in the entire U.S. to host giant pandas. It doesn't matter how old you are, stopping by the Brookfield Zoo is sure to make you feel like a kid again.

If you prefer a more peaceful way to spend a free day, then take the time to visit the Brookfield Woods. This picturesque park is directly north of the zoo, and features a 6-mile walking and biking trail, making this a great place to get some exercise.

What Do the Residents of Brookfield Do for a Living?

Almost 90 percent of the people living in Brookfield work in white-collar industries, which is a much higher percentage than the U.S. average. Many people here are employed in administrative support, management and sales positions.

While plenty of Brookfield locals commute to Chicago, it can take almost an hour to reach the Chicago Loop using public transit. The easiest way to do this is by hopping onto the Metra Green Line. However, it can take less than a half hour to get to Chicago proper if you decide to drive into the city.

Where Are the Best One-Bedroom Apartments in Brookfield?

Most people own their homes here, and less than 25 percent of Brookfield's residents rent. Only 6 percent of available housing is currently vacant. But don't let this stop you from searching for an amazing one-bedroom apartment. Here's a rundown of Brookfield's neighborhoods, and how much you can expect to spend to live here. Be sure to also check our website for prices and more information.

South Brookfield: Located south of the railroad, South Brookfield is marked by rental condos and is situated around Jaycee Ehlert Park, which is home to an award-winning haunted house, several tennis courts and numerous basketball hoops. One-bedroom apartments in South Brookfield average around $850 a month.

North Brookfield: Found north of the railroad track, North Brookfield is located around the Brookfield Zoo and the Brookfield Woods. Keep in mind that apartments in North Brookfield tend to be more expensive than those in the south of the city. You can expect to spend approximately $1,000 monthly for a one-bedroom apartment in North Brookfield.