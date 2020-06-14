Apartment List
118 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookfield, IL

Located less than 20 miles away from Chicago, Illinois, Brookfield is an idyllic village in Cook County. While Brookfield covers slightly more than 3 square miles in total, only 20... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Brookfield
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
34 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,884
753 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
403 S East Ave
403 South East Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411 Charming one-bedroom vintage condo, close to transportation, shopping and dining options. Hardwood floors throughout. In-unit washing/dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1530 1st Av. 5
1530 1st Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Secure building - Property Id: 297855 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297855 Property Id 297855 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847902)

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
125 S Kenilworth Ave
125 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 125 Building - Property Id: 206826 Beautiful Oak Park 1 Bed for RENT!! The unit and building is very well maintained. (Very Clean) The unit is located in the Historic District of Oak Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
6620 19th Street
6620 19th St, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Very Well Kept 1Bed/1Bath Condo Berwyn - Very well kept 1Bed/1Bath condo in Berwyn. Windows throughout let in abundant sunlight. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge all stay! Dark laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
910 Lyman Ave
910 South Lyman Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
809 Lexington St, Unit 10
809 Lexington St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 Available 07/01/20 Oak Park 1 Bedroom - Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances; Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B
1120 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1200 sqft
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B Available 07/01/20 Apartment for Lease in Oak Park - Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, 2nd Floor Walk up. Unit features Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Updated Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, In unit-washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Avenue Square Condominiums
219 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1BR/1BA Downtown Oak Park unit available on July 1st. Amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and central air. (RLNE3264973)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
675 Lake
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,551
734 sqft
FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT |

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
551 51 Sheridan
551 51st Street, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Field Park
1 Unit Available
534 34 Hinman
534 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Steps to

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
410 Thomas Avenue - 2
410 Thomas Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
FOREST PARK ONE (1) BED, ONE (1) BATH newly renovated apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Granite counter tops. Modern accent lighting. Hardwood floors. Heat, trash, & water paid by Landlord. Electric & cooking gas paid by tenant.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1957 Euclid Avenue
1957 Euclid Ave, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath / - Ready to move right in... Freshly painted, New Blinds, A/C wall unit... Hardwood floors- stainless steel appliances. Well kept "condo" building. Coin Operated Washer and Dryer in the building. Large private storage area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
7345 West Archer Avenue - B
7345 Archer Avenue, Summit, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
480 sqft
Everything included: Heat, Water, Gas, Electric Garden apartment in this 3 unit building. Newer kitchen, Extra bonus room for Den or office Laundry is steps away. Central AC Credit score of 640 or above. Credit and criminal checks conducted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
434 Clinton Place - 603, Unit 603
434 Clinton Place, River Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1060 sqft
River Forest 1 bedroom, 1 bath renovated condominium rental. Harwood type floors throughout, White shaker cabinets, carrara marble countertops, Designer series appliances, ample closet space and high end finishes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
727 South MAPLE Avenue
727 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and well maintained condo unit.

Brookfield City Guide

Located less than 20 miles away from Chicago, Illinois, Brookfield is an idyllic village in Cook County. While Brookfield covers slightly more than 3 square miles in total, only 20,000 people live here, making this a great place if you're looking to settle down in a close-knit community without dealing with the hustle and bustle of the big city. Since Brookfield is incredibly popular with renters, you may need to be vigilant if you're hoping to find an apartment that ticks all your boxes. And w

View full City Guide

Located less than 20 miles away from Chicago, Illinois, Brookfield is an idyllic village in Cook County. While Brookfield covers slightly more than 3 square miles in total, only 20,000 people live here, making this a great place if you're looking to settle down in a close-knit community without dealing with the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Since Brookfield is incredibly popular with renters, you may need to be vigilant if you're hoping to find an apartment that ticks all your boxes. And while it's easier to find two- or three-bedroom homes, you can still find a great one-bedroom apartment if you look hard enough.

Does Brookfield Have Any Must-See Attractions?

Despite its small size, you'll find plenty of fun things to do in Brookfield. This is the home of the Brookfield Zoo, which features 450 species of animals in a 216-acre area. The Brookfield Zoo boasts an indoor rainforest simulation and dolphin exhibit, and it was the first zoo in the entire U.S. to host giant pandas. It doesn't matter how old you are, stopping by the Brookfield Zoo is sure to make you feel like a kid again.

If you prefer a more peaceful way to spend a free day, then take the time to visit the Brookfield Woods. This picturesque park is directly north of the zoo, and features a 6-mile walking and biking trail, making this a great place to get some exercise.

What Do the Residents of Brookfield Do for a Living?

Almost 90 percent of the people living in Brookfield work in white-collar industries, which is a much higher percentage than the U.S. average. Many people here are employed in administrative support, management and sales positions.

While plenty of Brookfield locals commute to Chicago, it can take almost an hour to reach the Chicago Loop using public transit. The easiest way to do this is by hopping onto the Metra Green Line. However, it can take less than a half hour to get to Chicago proper if you decide to drive into the city.

Where Are the Best One-Bedroom Apartments in Brookfield?

Most people own their homes here, and less than 25 percent of Brookfield's residents rent. Only 6 percent of available housing is currently vacant. But don't let this stop you from searching for an amazing one-bedroom apartment. Here's a rundown of Brookfield's neighborhoods, and how much you can expect to spend to live here. Be sure to also check our website for prices and more information.

South Brookfield: Located south of the railroad, South Brookfield is marked by rental condos and is situated around Jaycee Ehlert Park, which is home to an award-winning haunted house, several tennis courts and numerous basketball hoops. One-bedroom apartments in South Brookfield average around $850 a month.

North Brookfield: Found north of the railroad track, North Brookfield is located around the Brookfield Zoo and the Brookfield Woods. Keep in mind that apartments in North Brookfield tend to be more expensive than those in the south of the city. You can expect to spend approximately $1,000 monthly for a one-bedroom apartment in North Brookfield.

