Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

99 Apartments for rent in Belleville, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$870
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
511 North ILLINOIS Street
511 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1204 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex in Belleville, Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, Original Word Work Detail and Exposed Brick wall in 16 x 15 Living Room, 12 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Microwave, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6920 West A Street
6920 West a Street, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1752 sqft
One Story Ranch Style Home in Ogledale Subdivision, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 16 x 15 Family Room, 12 x 12 Living Room, 14 x 12 Dining Area, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range,

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4500 West WASHINGTON Street
4500 West Washington Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
650 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Belleville, 16 x 13 Living Room, 7 x 6 Galley Style Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal, 7 x 7 Adjacent Dining Area, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 11 Bedroom, Off Street Parking, Photos of

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
2070 Celebration Park Circle
2070 Celebration Park Circle, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Pictures & Video Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo with one car attached garage. Lawn care included. The main level has a living room, eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal, and 1/2 bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
25 South 76th Street
25 South 76th Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath near Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Easy access to route 255, 64 and other major highways. Decent schools. Near shopping. Trash, sewer and water included.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10 South 35TH Street
10 South 35th Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
681 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Belleville, 16 x 14 Living Room, 12 x 11 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 Bedroom, Water, Sewer and Trash Included, Off Street Covered Parking, On Site Coin

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
425 N 39th St
425 North 39th Street, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Remodeled in 2019 new roof, windows, siding, floors, paint, cabinets, counter tops, appliances, entry doors. This house has an 18x24 garage and a partially fenced yard BACK ROUND AND CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED NO PETS

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
316 North 2nd Street
316 North 2nd Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
540 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Twelve Oaks Subdivision, 14 x 13 Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 First Bedroom and 21 x 10 Second Bedroom, Trash Service Included, Off Street Parking, No Pets

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
405 North Illinois Street
405 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
Studio
$1,500
7699 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to locate your business here! Open floor plan with beautiful handcrafted reception/check out desk on main level. Full basement offers endless possibilities.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
3 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$660
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
792 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10 EL CERRITO Drive
10 El Cerrito Drive, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1718 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch Style Home in Villa Madero Subdivision, 21 x 10 Sunken Living Room Features Vaulted Ceiling and Wood Burning Fireplace, 12 x 10 Dining Room, 19 x 10 Eat In Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave,

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
103 Marilyn Drive
103 Marilyn Avenue, Swansea, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1232 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Ranch Brick house with 2 car attached garage and carport. Recently updated inside & out! Covered front porch. Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen has ceramic tile floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2520 EASTVIEW Drive
2520 Eastview Drive, St. Clair County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
910 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Eastview Subdivision, 13 x 12 Living Room, 14 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Walks Out to Back Patio and Includes Electric Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 11 Master Bedroom with Private

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
525 MILLSTONE Drive
525 Millstone Drive, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2011 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Weatherstone Subdivision, Ceramic Tiled Foyer Entry, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Brick Hearth Fireplace with Wooden Mantle, 14 x 11 Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Pantry Storage, 14 x 11

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Edgemont
8213 STATE Street
8213 State Street, East St. Louis, IL
Studio
$650
4259 sqft
EXTREMELY NICE BUILDING FOR LEASE. PERFECT LOCATION!! CAN LEASE RIGHT SIDE FOR ONLY $800 A MONTH. LEFT SIDE HAS BEEN RENTED. TOTALLY RENOVATED IN 2007, INCLUDING HVAC. THREE OFFICES ON EACH SIDE, WHICH INCLUDES A LARGE OPEN AREA PER SIDE.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
108 Williamsburg Drive
108 Williamsburg Drive, St. Clair County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2150 sqft
Pictures coming soon! This 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, one 3/4 bath 1-1/2 story home has beautiful hardwood floors. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main level. 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the upper level.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2798 LONDON Lane
2798 London Lane, Shiloh, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2653 sqft
Ranch Style House in Villages at Wingate Subdivision, Regency Model Features Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 20 x 16 Vaulted Living Room Includes Gas Fireplace, 18 x 12 Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances Include Glass Top Electric
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
119 SUGAR PINE Lane
119 Sugar Pine Lane, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$665
875 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Pine Tree Estates, Open Floor Plan and White Trim Package, 18 X 13 Living Room Walks Out to Private Deck, 20 X 9 Eat In Kitchen Provides Dishwasher, Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and Adjacent Dining Area,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belleville, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

