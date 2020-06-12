All apartments in Amboy
Amboy Meadows
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

Amboy Meadows

121 West Wasson Road · (815) 857-4911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

121 West Wasson Road, Amboy, IL 61310

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Amboy Meadows · Avail. now

$643

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
With a playground, clubhouse, laundry facility, and more, Anderson Crossing has something for everyone to live an active, social lifestyle. This community offers 1-bedroom apartments with energy efficient appliances, extra storage, and patios. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Saylor Elementary and 7 minutes from Portage High School. Shopping on Route 6 and Meijer are only 8 minutes away, and we are 4 minutes from Santinis Pizza and Wings, and Rosewood Family Restaurant.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Anderson Crossing home.

(RLNE3275198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amboy Meadows have any available units?
Amboy Meadows has a unit available for $643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Amboy Meadows have?
Some of Amboy Meadows's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amboy Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Amboy Meadows isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amboy Meadows pet-friendly?
No, Amboy Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amboy.
Does Amboy Meadows offer parking?
No, Amboy Meadows does not offer parking.
Does Amboy Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Amboy Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Amboy Meadows have a pool?
No, Amboy Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Amboy Meadows have accessible units?
No, Amboy Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Amboy Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, Amboy Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Amboy Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Amboy Meadows has units with air conditioning.
