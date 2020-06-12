Amboy Meadows

Amenities

With a playground, clubhouse, laundry facility, and more, Anderson Crossing has something for everyone to live an active, social lifestyle. This community offers 1-bedroom apartments with energy efficient appliances, extra storage, and patios. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Saylor Elementary and 7 minutes from Portage High School. Shopping on Route 6 and Meijer are only 8 minutes away, and we are 4 minutes from Santinis Pizza and Wings, and Rosewood Family Restaurant.

(RLNE3275198)