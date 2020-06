Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent - Call 208-234-1000 for a personal showing of this amazing home.



Large Newer 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home For Rent.

Full Kitchen with open living area. Nice Master bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Large basement living room. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom in the basement. Walk out door in the basement. Full yard with sprinkling system. Beautiful view of the city with no back yard neighbors.

Only small dogs are negotiable.

Tenants pay all utilities.(gas; electric & water-sewer-trash)

Professional landscaping offered at an additional monthly cost.



Property Damage Liability Waiver is required through Real Property Management on all lease agreements.

Turnover fee is due at lease signing.



A short term 6 11 month lease agreement is negotiable.



No Cats Allowed



