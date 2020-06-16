All apartments in Nampa
17603 Mountain Springs Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

17603 Mountain Springs Ave

17603 Mountain Springs Ave · (208) 314-8713
Location

17603 Mountain Springs Ave, Nampa, ID 83687

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Do not miss out on being the first tenant in this brand new home!! Just off of Middleton Rd and Ustick.

This spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 2 car garage. You will love the open concept of the large living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen boast plenty of cabinet and counter space plus a nice large pantry. The master bathroom offers a nice tub shower combo just off the master bedroom and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are of ample size along with closets. The large laundry room has plenty of room for your own washer/dryer. The backyard will have sprinklers and sod, fence at a later date.

Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.

**Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care**No Pets**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments free when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**

Amenities: 3 bed, 2 bathrooms, Ceiling Fan, Kitchen, Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, refrigerator, flat top stove, Pantry, Dining Area, Living Room, sprinkler system, AC, Gas Heat, no smoking, walk in closet, 2 car Garage, washer/dryer hookups, single level home, No Pets, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17603 Mountain Springs Ave have any available units?
17603 Mountain Springs Ave has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17603 Mountain Springs Ave have?
Some of 17603 Mountain Springs Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17603 Mountain Springs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17603 Mountain Springs Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17603 Mountain Springs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17603 Mountain Springs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 17603 Mountain Springs Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17603 Mountain Springs Ave does offer parking.
Does 17603 Mountain Springs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17603 Mountain Springs Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17603 Mountain Springs Ave have a pool?
No, 17603 Mountain Springs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17603 Mountain Springs Ave have accessible units?
No, 17603 Mountain Springs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17603 Mountain Springs Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17603 Mountain Springs Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17603 Mountain Springs Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17603 Mountain Springs Ave has units with air conditioning.
