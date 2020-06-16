17603 Mountain Springs Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Do not miss out on being the first tenant in this brand new home!! Just off of Middleton Rd and Ustick.



This spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 2 car garage. You will love the open concept of the large living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen boast plenty of cabinet and counter space plus a nice large pantry. The master bathroom offers a nice tub shower combo just off the master bedroom and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are of ample size along with closets. The large laundry room has plenty of room for your own washer/dryer. The backyard will have sprinklers and sod, fence at a later date.



Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.



**Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care**No Pets**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments free when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**



Amenities: 3 bed, 2 bathrooms, Ceiling Fan, Kitchen, Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, refrigerator, flat top stove, Pantry, Dining Area, Living Room, sprinkler system, AC, Gas Heat, no smoking, walk in closet, 2 car Garage, washer/dryer hookups, single level home, No Pets, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account