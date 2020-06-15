All apartments in Nampa
16789 N Hampshire Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

16789 N Hampshire Ct

16789 North Hampshire Court · (208) 547-6619
Location

16789 North Hampshire Court, Nampa, ID 83687

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
This is a great home located in a very nice Nampa community. Just minutes from the new Amazon Distribution Center. Also only minutes from shopping, dining out, golf and more. This 3 bed, 2 bath home does feature RV parking and a beautiful shaded back yard. We hope to find great tenants to really enjoy it.

Most of your questions will be answered if you read the following information carefully.

-To apply for the home you can complete an online application on our website at www.PMIofBoise.com. Application fee is $35 per person. Everyone over the age of 18 must be on the application.

-APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1. Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (please preview application for the necessary required information)
1.1. **If you are applying for a property that is located within the City of Boise you MUST select the home you wish to apply for and click the BLUE "Apply Online" button, in order to pay the lower City of Boise application cap fee of $19.95 per adult.
2. Hit Apply Online
3. Complete the Online Application Form
4. Pay the Application Fee

-This home does not accept section 8 housing vouchers.
-Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $150 lease initiation fee will be deducted from security deposit.
-Utilities are not included
-Lease Initial Term: Lease Terms may fluctuate depending on time of year the rental is available. All leases renew in the Spring/Summer months.
-HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

Here are a few basic requirements for all of our rental properties:
-All of our rentals are smoke free
-Good rental history - Minimum two years of rental history OR homeownership. (Renting from family members does not qualify for rental history.)
-No evictions
-Income requirement must be a minimum, combined monthly income, of three times the monthly rent (must be verifiable). A "Welcome Letter / Offer Letter" may suffice.
-We'd like to see a credit score of 620 or better - (If it's not ask about our High Risk Renter Program)

If you have any specific questions or would like to schedule a showing feel free to contact us at (208) 906-0301 or visit our website at www.PMIofBoise.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16789 N Hampshire Ct have any available units?
16789 N Hampshire Ct has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16789 N Hampshire Ct have?
Some of 16789 N Hampshire Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16789 N Hampshire Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16789 N Hampshire Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16789 N Hampshire Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16789 N Hampshire Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 16789 N Hampshire Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16789 N Hampshire Ct does offer parking.
Does 16789 N Hampshire Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16789 N Hampshire Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16789 N Hampshire Ct have a pool?
No, 16789 N Hampshire Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16789 N Hampshire Ct have accessible units?
No, 16789 N Hampshire Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16789 N Hampshire Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16789 N Hampshire Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16789 N Hampshire Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 16789 N Hampshire Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
