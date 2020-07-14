All apartments in Nampa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:46 AM

1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2

1029 E Iowa Ave · (208) 922-8860
Location

1029 E Iowa Ave, Nampa, ID 83686

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
$99 Move-in Special for new leases signed in April. Contact us for more details.

Brand new town-home apartments! These beautiful homes feature three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, you'll enjoy quiet enjoyment of your home while still having quick and easy access to shopping, dinning, and historic downtown Nampa. Contact us for more information! Click the link below for a virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=giy9CZv5Zgj&brand=0
Brand new town-home apartments! These beautiful homes feature three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, you'll enjoy quiet enjoyment of your home while still having quick and easy access to shopping, dinning, and historic downtown Nampa. Contact us for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1029 East Iowa Avenue - 2 has units with air conditioning.
