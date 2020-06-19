3710 North Centrepoint Way

Amenities
ADDITIONAL INFO:
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following:
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
Landscaping
Snow Removal
HOA Amenities Access
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric and Gas
ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
PARKING:
1 Car Attached Garage
1 Car Parking Pad
COMMUNITY:
The Brickyard is located in the beautiful city of Meridian, Idaho just minutes away from the Meridian Village. Located on Centrepoint Way, The Brickyard community is walking distance from many dining and shopping options. Meridian is just a short drive away from Boise, and there is no shortage of entertainment opportunities located nearby.
Notable Features of The Brickyard:
• Community Pool
• Sports Field
• Clubhouse
• Playground
• Fitness Center
• Pet Play Area
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
