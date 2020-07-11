All apartments in Garden City
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1

5118 Alworth Street · (208) 314-9493
Location

5118 Alworth Street, Garden City, ID 83714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful 1156 SqFt Townhouse Style Duplex in a Great Central Location. Great open floor plan with large kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms on the upper floor, 1 Bedroom has a walk-in closet. 1 Full Bathroom upstairs with a Half Bathroom downstairs. Small Backyard with a pad and fully fence, great for your pets. This unit comes with 2 parking spots and has AC, Gas Heat, and much more.

Most Pets Ok ( The home does have a large dog door built in to the back yard )

Home Can come Furnished for an extra Fee

Schools:
Elementary school: Shadow Hills
Middle school: River Glen Jr
High school: Capital
School district: Boise School District #1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 have any available units?
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 have?
Some of 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 offers parking.
Does 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 have a pool?
No, 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1 has units with air conditioning.
