5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautiful 1156 SqFt Townhouse Style Duplex in a Great Central Location. Great open floor plan with large kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms on the upper floor, 1 Bedroom has a walk-in closet. 1 Full Bathroom upstairs with a Half Bathroom downstairs. Small Backyard with a pad and fully fence, great for your pets. This unit comes with 2 parking spots and has AC, Gas Heat, and much more.



Most Pets Ok ( The home does have a large dog door built in to the back yard )



Home Can come Furnished for an extra Fee



Schools:

Elementary school: Shadow Hills

Middle school: River Glen Jr

High school: Capital

School district: Boise School District #1