Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Available for lease 147 ± acres of irrigated farm ground, for $14,700 per annual year.Tenant would be responsible for all utilities. Multi year lease possible, 5 or more years. Owner will also consider a grazing lease based on head per month. Property is partially fenced, has 3-phase electricity, 100HP pump, and Glendale ditch provides irrigation water. Has grown barley, wheat, potatoes in the past with successful results. Contact agent for more details on lease