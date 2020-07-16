All apartments in Ada County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

406 E. Curling Dr.

406 East Curling Drive · (208) 861-5198
Location

406 East Curling Drive, Ada County, ID 83702
Highlands

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 406 E. Curling Dr. · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2768 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Highlands Home located on the Crane Creek Golf Course. - 1960's Highlands home, set on the front nine of Crane Creek Golf Course. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room, kitchen and Master bedroom all open up to the large deck. Finished walkout basement has room for entertaining. Close to walking trails, food and entertainment in downtown Boise, or relax in your scenic backyard. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and lawncare. Available for immediate occupancy for $2295 a month. Please contact Tillie B. (208) 861-5198. Windermere Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5615773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 E. Curling Dr. have any available units?
406 E. Curling Dr. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 406 E. Curling Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
406 E. Curling Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 E. Curling Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 406 E. Curling Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ada County.
Does 406 E. Curling Dr. offer parking?
No, 406 E. Curling Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 406 E. Curling Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 E. Curling Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 E. Curling Dr. have a pool?
No, 406 E. Curling Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 406 E. Curling Dr. have accessible units?
No, 406 E. Curling Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 406 E. Curling Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 E. Curling Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 E. Curling Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 E. Curling Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
