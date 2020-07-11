/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020
96 Apartments for rent in Windsor Heights, IA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Windsor Heights
Windsor Square by Broadmoor
900 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$890
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1031 sqft
Minutes from Drake and Des Moines University, Windsor Square Apartments offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Within each home, you will enjoy large walk in closets and washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor Heights
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1455 20th Street
1455 20th Street, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1279 sqft
1455 20th Street Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines - New Flooring and landscaping! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a finished lower level in West Des Moines.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Heights
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
North of Grand
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
27 Units Available
East
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1426 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$883
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,062
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$912
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$865
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
East
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$962
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Southwest
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$860
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Central
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Beaverdale
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
North of Grand
Alta Casa Apartment Homes
3927 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Casa Apartment Homes in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Drake
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Central
Winwood
6031 Meadow Crest Dr, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Just off I-80 and I-35 near Jordan Creek Town Center, Saylorville Lake, and the Iowa Event Center. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and private entrances. Certified crime-free housing community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated February 6 at 12:49pm
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
14Forty
1440 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14Forty in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Hills
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$980
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Beaver
3948 43rd Street
3948 43rd Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1661 sqft
3948 43rd Street Available 07/17/20 UNIQUE!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In Beaverdale - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
Carpenter
1217 24th St
1217 24th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$695
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 24th St in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
