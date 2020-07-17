All apartments in Walcott
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

344 S Main St

344 South Main Street · (563) 320-4592
Location

344 South Main Street, Walcott, IA 52773

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1244 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
carpet
**AFFORDABLE, QUIET, WELL-KEPT** Located less than 10 miles from the Quad Cities, this three-bedroom farmhouse found itself a cozy location in the outskirts of Walcott as the city grew. A storage garage and larger backyard offer extra value to the renter. New carpets, flooring, and paint since previous tenant. Family-owned and managed for 15+ years.
PET POLICY: Additional $300 deposit for one cat or dog, plus $25 additional monthly rent.
Location: Less than three miles from Interstate-80 (and the world's largest truck stop)
Six miles from Interstate-280
45 minutes to Iowa City
30 minutes to Muscatine
Near large park acreage and playground

(RLNE5886308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

