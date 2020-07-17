344 S Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

**AFFORDABLE, QUIET, WELL-KEPT** Located less than 10 miles from the Quad Cities, this three-bedroom farmhouse found itself a cozy location in the outskirts of Walcott as the city grew. A storage garage and larger backyard offer extra value to the renter. New carpets, flooring, and paint since previous tenant. Family-owned and managed for 15+ years.

PET POLICY: Additional $300 deposit for one cat or dog, plus $25 additional monthly rent.

Location: Less than three miles from Interstate-80 (and the world's largest truck stop)

Six miles from Interstate-280

45 minutes to Iowa City

30 minutes to Muscatine

Near large park acreage and playground



