Amenities
415 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close to UIHC, Dental building and Kinnick - Very nice and clean 1 bedroom luxury condo in Grandview Court. Available August 1st. Secured entry, glass-top stove, fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer, all supplied appliance. Central air and heat. Condo is within walking distance of UIHC, nursing, law, dental, Kinnick, University Heights Farmers Market ... etc.
Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord covers snow removal, lawn care and trash.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5428963)