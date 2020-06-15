All apartments in University Heights
415 Grandview Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

415 Grandview Court

415 Grandview Ct · (319) 338-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA 52246
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 415 Grandview Court · Avail. Aug 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
415 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close to UIHC, Dental building and Kinnick - Very nice and clean 1 bedroom luxury condo in Grandview Court. Available August 1st. Secured entry, glass-top stove, fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer, all supplied appliance. Central air and heat. Condo is within walking distance of UIHC, nursing, law, dental, Kinnick, University Heights Farmers Market ... etc.

Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord covers snow removal, lawn care and trash.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5428963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Grandview Court have any available units?
415 Grandview Court has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Grandview Court have?
Some of 415 Grandview Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Grandview Court currently offering any rent specials?
415 Grandview Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Grandview Court pet-friendly?
No, 415 Grandview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Heights.
Does 415 Grandview Court offer parking?
Yes, 415 Grandview Court does offer parking.
Does 415 Grandview Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Grandview Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Grandview Court have a pool?
No, 415 Grandview Court does not have a pool.
Does 415 Grandview Court have accessible units?
No, 415 Grandview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Grandview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Grandview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Grandview Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 Grandview Court has units with air conditioning.
