2 bed 2 bath apartments
54 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA
5 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
882 sqft
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
The Legacy
15 Units Available
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
2 Bedrooms
$920
968 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
27 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
12 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$747
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
920 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Southwestern Hills
3 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
6 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Glen Oaks Country Club
1 Unit Available
811 Burr Oaks Dr #1003
811 Burr Oaks Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1255 sqft
811 Burr Oaks Dr #1003 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom Townhome in Gated Community in West Des Moines - Check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.
Ingersoll Park
1 Unit Available
4323 Grand Avenue #101
4323 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
GRAND AVENUE!!! 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$691
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
8 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$931
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Des Moines
14 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
17 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1408 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$735
1034 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
10 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Washington Heights Apartments in West Des Moines, Iowa! With our spacious apartments, variety of floorplans and oversized balconies and patios, The Club at Washington Heights makes the perfect large oasis for you.
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Downtown Des Moines
5 Units Available
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
919 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Downtown Des Moines
8 Units Available
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1197 sqft
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
