Amenities
505 Penn Court, #8 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom condo in North Liberty - Clean 2-bedroom, 1-bath, 2nd-floor condo conveniently located close to I-380 Corridor, walking trails, shops, and restaurants. Open concept kitchen and living area with gas fireplace and sliding glass door to the deck. New kitchen appliances (GE slate.) Washer & dryer in unit. Private 1-car garage. Building secured via code pad. Easy access between Iowa City & Cedar Rapids. No pets, no smoking.
No Pets Allowed
