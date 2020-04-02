All apartments in North Liberty
Find more places like 505 Penn Court, #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Liberty, IA
/
505 Penn Court, #8
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:46 PM

505 Penn Court, #8

505 Penn Ct · (319) 338-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Liberty
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

505 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA 52317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Penn Court, #8 · Avail. Aug 1

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
505 Penn Court, #8 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom condo in North Liberty - Clean 2-bedroom, 1-bath, 2nd-floor condo conveniently located close to I-380 Corridor, walking trails, shops, and restaurants. Open concept kitchen and living area with gas fireplace and sliding glass door to the deck. New kitchen appliances (GE slate.) Washer & dryer in unit. Private 1-car garage. Building secured via code pad. Easy access between Iowa City & Cedar Rapids. No pets, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4239989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Penn Court, #8 have any available units?
505 Penn Court, #8 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Penn Court, #8 have?
Some of 505 Penn Court, #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Penn Court, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
505 Penn Court, #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Penn Court, #8 pet-friendly?
No, 505 Penn Court, #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Liberty.
Does 505 Penn Court, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 505 Penn Court, #8 does offer parking.
Does 505 Penn Court, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Penn Court, #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Penn Court, #8 have a pool?
No, 505 Penn Court, #8 does not have a pool.
Does 505 Penn Court, #8 have accessible units?
No, 505 Penn Court, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Penn Court, #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Penn Court, #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Penn Court, #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Penn Court, #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 505 Penn Court, #8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Liberty 1 BedroomsNorth Liberty 2 Bedrooms
North Liberty 3 BedroomsNorth Liberty Apartments with Parking
North Liberty Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAIowa City, IA
Muscatine, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity