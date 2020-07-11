431 West Zeller Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a convenient location in North Liberty. Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath upstair. 1 bedroom on the main level. Large deck off the the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated flooring. Fireplace in the main living area through the private front entrance, lots of natural light, walk in closet in the master, 2-stall garage with extra storage.

-Water-softener is owned and stays with the unit.

-Washer and Dryer included

-Pets allowed with $35 per month pet fee

-Tenants responsible for utilities

-Lawn and snow removal provided by association