431 West Zeller Street - 1

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a convenient location in North Liberty. Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath upstair. 1 bedroom on the main level. Large deck off the the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated flooring. Fireplace in the main living area through the private front entrance, lots of natural light, walk in closet in the master, 2-stall garage with extra storage.
-Water-softener is owned and stays with the unit.
-Washer and Dryer included
-Pets allowed with $35 per month pet fee
-Tenants responsible for utilities
-Lawn and snow removal provided by association