All apartments in North Liberty
Find more places like 431 West Zeller Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Liberty, IA
/
431 West Zeller Street - 1
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

431 West Zeller Street - 1

431 West Zeller Street · (319) 313-4070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Liberty
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

431 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA 52317
Penn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,390

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a convenient location in North Liberty. Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath upstair. 1 bedroom on the main level. Large deck off the the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated flooring. Fireplace in the main living area through the private front entrance, lots of natural light, walk in closet in the master, 2-stall garage with extra storage.
-Water-softener is owned and stays with the unit.
-Washer and Dryer included
-Pets allowed with $35 per month pet fee
-Tenants responsible for utilities
-Lawn and snow removal provided by association

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 West Zeller Street - 1 have any available units?
431 West Zeller Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 431 West Zeller Street - 1 have?
Some of 431 West Zeller Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 West Zeller Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
431 West Zeller Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 West Zeller Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 West Zeller Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 431 West Zeller Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 431 West Zeller Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 431 West Zeller Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 West Zeller Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 West Zeller Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 431 West Zeller Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 431 West Zeller Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 431 West Zeller Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 431 West Zeller Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 West Zeller Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 West Zeller Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 431 West Zeller Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 431 West Zeller Street - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Liberty 1 BedroomsNorth Liberty 2 Bedrooms
North Liberty Apartments with ParkingNorth Liberty Apartments with Washer-Dryers
North Liberty Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cedar Rapids, IACoralville, IA
Muscatine, IAMarion, IA
Iowa City, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity