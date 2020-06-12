All apartments in Marion
Find more places like Regal Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion, IA
/
Regal Townhomes
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

Regal Townhomes

2351 Pleasantview Drive · (319) 377-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marion
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2351 Pleasantview Drive, Marion, IA 52302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom Townhouse · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Property is located off Highway 100 in Marion at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Pleasantview Drive. Also includes the property located on Regal Court. Leasing office is located at 1241 Grand Avenue in Marion. A one stall detached garage is included in the price.

Other available units:
1028 square foot 2-bedroom flat, $695 rent, $695 deposit;
1698 square foot 2-bedroom condo, $925 rent, $925 deposit;
1698 square foot 3-bedroom condo, $995 rent, $995 deposit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3609465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regal Townhomes have any available units?
Regal Townhomes has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Regal Townhomes have?
Some of Regal Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regal Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Regal Townhomes isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regal Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Regal Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Regal Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Regal Townhomes does offer parking.
Does Regal Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regal Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regal Townhomes have a pool?
No, Regal Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Regal Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Regal Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Regal Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regal Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Regal Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Regal Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Regal Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Marion 2 BedroomsMarion Apartments with Balcony
Marion Apartments with ParkingMarion Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marion Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity