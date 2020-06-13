Apartment List
/
IA
/
marion
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:26 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Marion, IA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marion renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2951 9th Street - 8
2951 9th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
808 sqft
Large 2 bed, 1 bath unit available for rent right across from Linn Mar High School in Marion! Completely renovated this last year! New paint, new floor, new trim, new EVERYTHING! Generous bedroom spaces, on-site laundry, and ample parking! Tenants
Results within 5 miles of Marion

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1356 G. Ave NE
1356 G Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 sqft
1356 G. Ave NE Available 08/10/20 Updated NE Side 2 Bedroom with Garage and large back yard - FRESH PAINT, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, CONVENIENT NE NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Northwest Area
1 Unit Available
1116 B Avenue Northwest
1116 B Avenue Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
972 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bed/1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Taylor
1 Unit Available
1121 3rd st SW
1121 3rd Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
Available August 1st Looking for a COMPLETELY REMODELED MODERN apartment that is close to downtown Cedar Rapids? Look no further than this apartment! This new home features all stainless appliances, a LARGE kitchen with an open floor plan to the

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
801 15th St SE
801 15th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Cozy two bedroom. Has recently been repainted to neutral colors, and hardwood flooring has been refinished. Two upstairs bedrooms flank the bathroom. Spacious main level includes a front porch.Unfinished lower level with laundry hookups.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Taylor
1 Unit Available
941 M Street SW - 2
941 M Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
Two (2) bedroom apartment available on M Street SW just off of 380 for rent in Cedar Rapids! This spacious unit features comfy carpet in both the bedrooms and the main living room, then beautiful hardwood laminate floors in the kitchen and bath!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2590 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great neighborhood on almost a half acre lot. Remodeled throughout the home with new paint, flooring, light fixtures. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.
Results within 10 miles of Marion

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3626 King Dr SW
3626 King Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,830
2500 sqft
Immaculate Executive Rental with "New House" feel - Property Id: 292679 Hello, I am a hands-on landlord not a big property manager, so when there is a problem I actually respond Located in College Community/Prairie High School district.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
196 27th Street Northwest
196 27th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$829
985 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with over 1,000 sq. feet of living space. Both bedrooms are over 12x10' in size. The kitchen is open with enough room for an eat-in kitchen table.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
246 15th St NW
246 15th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1448 sqft
Gorgeous 2-story home available for rent on the NW side! This 2 bed/1.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Cedar Crest Drive
1725 Cedar Crest Drive, Linn County, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4108 sqft
An amazing 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath thats 4,108 sq ft with luscious carpet throughout the main floor and a large attached 2-car garage. Gorgeous tile and intricate design in the kitchen and dining along with beautiful hardwood floors in the basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Marion, IA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marion renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Marion 2 BedroomsMarion Apartments with BalconyMarion Apartments with Garage
Marion Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarion Apartments with ParkingMarion Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marion Dog Friendly ApartmentsMarion Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA