Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1725 Cedar Crest Drive

1725 Cedar Crest Drive · (319) 826-6297
Location

1725 Cedar Crest Drive, Linn County, IA 52403

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4108 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
An amazing 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath thats 4,108 sq ft with luscious carpet throughout the main floor and a large attached 2-car garage. Gorgeous tile and intricate design in the kitchen and dining along with beautiful hardwood floors in the basement. There's cozy fireplaces in both the main and lower levels not to mention a HUGE updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Spread out at 1,765 sq ft is breath taking finished basement with a peninsula bar. A bright sunlit log cabin-porch off the kitchen. This dreamy home has vaulted ceilings with unique, artistic designs in a few rooms. A HUGE walk in closet in Master Bedroom while in the master bath you can relax in the jet-powered jacuzzi tub and dual-head shower.

Pets NOT allowed.
(excluding service animals)

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $2,300-$2,600 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND*

AMMT, LLC
(319) 826-6297
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Cedar Crest Drive have any available units?
1725 Cedar Crest Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1725 Cedar Crest Drive have?
Some of 1725 Cedar Crest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Cedar Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Cedar Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Cedar Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Cedar Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linn County.
Does 1725 Cedar Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Cedar Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 1725 Cedar Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Cedar Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Cedar Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Cedar Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Cedar Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Cedar Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Cedar Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Cedar Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Cedar Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1725 Cedar Crest Drive has units with air conditioning.
