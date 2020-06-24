1725 Cedar Crest Drive

Amenities
An amazing 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath thats 4,108 sq ft with luscious carpet throughout the main floor and a large attached 2-car garage. Gorgeous tile and intricate design in the kitchen and dining along with beautiful hardwood floors in the basement. There's cozy fireplaces in both the main and lower levels not to mention a HUGE updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Spread out at 1,765 sq ft is breath taking finished basement with a peninsula bar. A bright sunlit log cabin-porch off the kitchen. This dreamy home has vaulted ceilings with unique, artistic designs in a few rooms. A HUGE walk in closet in Master Bedroom while in the master bath you can relax in the jet-powered jacuzzi tub and dual-head shower.
Pets NOT allowed.
(excluding service animals)
RENT: $2,300-$2,600 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND*
