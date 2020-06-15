Amenities

915 Oakcrest St, Apt #19, Iowa City, IA 52246 - Crest Condominium (2 story townhouse with lower level) within short walking distance of UIHC, Law, Medical and Pharmacy Schools, Finkbine Golf Course and Kinnick Stadium. Features include spacious living room, master bedroom w/two closets, lower level family room, lots of counter space in the kitchen, laminate wood flooring throughout the main level, and hardwood flooring in both bedrooms. Condo comes with a reserved parking space and a 1 car garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5637850)