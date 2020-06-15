All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
915 Oakcrest St Apt 19
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

915 Oakcrest St Apt 19

915 Oakcrest Street · (319) 354-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

915 Oakcrest Street, Iowa City, IA 52246
Oakcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
e-payments
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
915 Oakcrest St, Apt #19, Iowa City, IA 52246 - Crest Condominium (2 story townhouse with lower level) within short walking distance of UIHC, Law, Medical and Pharmacy Schools, Finkbine Golf Course and Kinnick Stadium. Features include spacious living room, master bedroom w/two closets, lower level family room, lots of counter space in the kitchen, laminate wood flooring throughout the main level, and hardwood flooring in both bedrooms. Condo comes with a reserved parking space and a 1 car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5637850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 have any available units?
915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 have?
Some of 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 currently offering any rent specials?
915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 pet-friendly?
No, 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 offer parking?
Yes, 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 does offer parking.
Does 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 have a pool?
No, 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 does not have a pool.
Does 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 have accessible units?
No, 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 915 Oakcrest St Apt 19?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity