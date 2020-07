Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill

Impressive 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home for Immediate Rental! - Impressive ranch style home located in Cardinal Ridge Subdivision near Borlaug Elementary school. Recently updated with new carpet and paint throughout, as well as all new kitchen appliances. Well apportioned room sizes. Large main level master suite with walk-in closet and private master bath. Spacious open floor plan with tons of natural light. Large screened-in porch and grill deck off the kitchen / dining area. Walk-out lower level with full walk-behind wet bar, large patio and a custom fire pit!



Check out the virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xcMmNk64BGg&brand=0



(RLNE5914039)