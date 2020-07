Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

636 Westwinds Drive Available 08/01/20 $1,190 | 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom – Multi Floor Townhome | Available AUGUST 1st - This multi floor townhome is available for 8/1/20 move in!



UNIT UTILITY INFORMATION

[L] = Landlord Responsibility

[T] = Tenant Responsibility



[T] Water

[T] Electricity

[T] Gas



SERVICES

[T] Garbage

[L] Lawn Care

[L] Snow Removal



ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Available on the Westwinds Real Estate Website -- ID# 2103022

+ Interior Features

+ Video Tour(s)

+ Unit Pet Policy

+ Parking Details

+ Online Application Information



Westwinds Real Estate Dot Com "forward Slash" Available and simply enter the following property # 2103022



Westwindsrealestate . com / available



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5685539)