Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities e-payments

633 Walnut St Available 09/01/20 633 Walnut St, Iowa City, IA - Also known as 903 1/2 S Dodge, Iowa City



Comfy Studio apartment with 1 bath close to downtown, campus, shopping and great restaurants.



Fresh paint, new plank flooring, and new appliances. Inviting small patio to enjoy the shade of mature trees.



(Images show unit renovation in progress, but is completely finished.)



Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com



No Pets Allowed



