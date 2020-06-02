631 Scott Park Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



5 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor house features central/forced air and a connected garage! The living room features vaulted ceilings with skylights, fireplace and leads out to a large four seasons porch - which leads to a deck overlooking the yard. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, breakfast buffet table, ample cabinetry, pantry and LVP flooring! 3 bedrooms and guest bathroom are located on the main level - the master includes walk-in closet, ensuite, and access to the deck! Also on the main level are the included washer and dryer. The remaining 2 bedrooms are located on the lower level. The lower level also features rec room with access to the [fenced] yard via walk-out patio! Also located on the lower level is a shared bathroom and storage room with lots of additional shelving. Nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to i80!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 Month Average as of JUNE 2020 - $116/month**

- WATER: City of Iowa City

- GARBAGE



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

**Usage varies by individual tenant use



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

