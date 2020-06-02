All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 631 Scott Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
631 Scott Park Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:43 PM

631 Scott Park Drive

631 Scott Park Drive · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

631 Scott Park Drive, Iowa City, IA 52245
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

5 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor house features central/forced air and a connected garage! The living room features vaulted ceilings with skylights, fireplace and leads out to a large four seasons porch - which leads to a deck overlooking the yard. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, breakfast buffet table, ample cabinetry, pantry and LVP flooring! 3 bedrooms and guest bathroom are located on the main level - the master includes walk-in closet, ensuite, and access to the deck! Also on the main level are the included washer and dryer. The remaining 2 bedrooms are located on the lower level. The lower level also features rec room with access to the [fenced] yard via walk-out patio! Also located on the lower level is a shared bathroom and storage room with lots of additional shelving. Nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to i80!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 Month Average as of JUNE 2020 - $116/month**
- WATER: City of Iowa City
- GARBAGE

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent
**Usage varies by individual tenant use

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-...

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Scott Park Drive have any available units?
631 Scott Park Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 631 Scott Park Drive have?
Some of 631 Scott Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Scott Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
631 Scott Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Scott Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Scott Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 631 Scott Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 631 Scott Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 631 Scott Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 Scott Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Scott Park Drive have a pool?
No, 631 Scott Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 631 Scott Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 631 Scott Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Scott Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Scott Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Scott Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Scott Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 631 Scott Park Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity