Iowa City, IA
612 Westwinds Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

612 Westwinds Drive

612 Westwinds Drive
Location

612 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Northwest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1191 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1523128?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features a spacious living room with large, walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry and pantry space. 2 Bedrooms and a full bathroom are located in the upper level while the lower level features a bedroom, bathroom and access to the connected garage. Conveniently located near HWY 218/i380 with nearby schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, restaurants and nearby bus stops!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO Pets Allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Westwinds Drive have any available units?
612 Westwinds Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 Westwinds Drive have?
Some of 612 Westwinds Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Westwinds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Westwinds Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Westwinds Drive pet-friendly?
No, 612 Westwinds Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 612 Westwinds Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Westwinds Drive does offer parking.
Does 612 Westwinds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Westwinds Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Westwinds Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Westwinds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Westwinds Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Westwinds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Westwinds Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Westwinds Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Westwinds Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Westwinds Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
