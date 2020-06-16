612 Westwinds Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features a spacious living room with large, walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry and pantry space. 2 Bedrooms and a full bathroom are located in the upper level while the lower level features a bedroom, bathroom and access to the connected garage. Conveniently located near HWY 218/i380 with nearby schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, restaurants and nearby bus stops!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO Pets Allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
