612 Westwinds Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1523128?source=marketing



3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features a spacious living room with large, walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry and pantry space. 2 Bedrooms and a full bathroom are located in the upper level while the lower level features a bedroom, bathroom and access to the connected garage. Conveniently located near HWY 218/i380 with nearby schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, restaurants and nearby bus stops!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO Pets Allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.