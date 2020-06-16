All apartments in Iowa City
575 South Dubuque Street

575 South Dubuque Street · (319) 430-3975
Location

575 South Dubuque Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
Downtown Iowa City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1435 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Call to set up a showing limited availability! Sabin townhomes located 2 blocks from downtown Iowa City! Designed by Neuman Monson and built by McComas-Lacina these two-story townhomes feature an open floor plan, a balcony off of the main level and master bedroom, and high end finishes throughout. The upper units consist of the 3rd and 4th floors with access from the street or directly from the Harrison Street ramp.
-Washer/Dryer included
-Pets allowed with deposit of $500
-Reserved parking available through the city of Iowa City
-One month rent as security deposit
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Fireplace, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Hardwood floors, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Built in 2017
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 South Dubuque Street have any available units?
575 South Dubuque Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 575 South Dubuque Street have?
Some of 575 South Dubuque Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 South Dubuque Street currently offering any rent specials?
575 South Dubuque Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 South Dubuque Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 South Dubuque Street is pet friendly.
Does 575 South Dubuque Street offer parking?
Yes, 575 South Dubuque Street does offer parking.
Does 575 South Dubuque Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 South Dubuque Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 South Dubuque Street have a pool?
No, 575 South Dubuque Street does not have a pool.
Does 575 South Dubuque Street have accessible units?
No, 575 South Dubuque Street does not have accessible units.
Does 575 South Dubuque Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 South Dubuque Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 South Dubuque Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 575 South Dubuque Street has units with air conditioning.
