575 South Dubuque Street

Amenities
Call to set up a showing limited availability! Sabin townhomes located 2 blocks from downtown Iowa City! Designed by Neuman Monson and built by McComas-Lacina these two-story townhomes feature an open floor plan, a balcony off of the main level and master bedroom, and high end finishes throughout. The upper units consist of the 3rd and 4th floors with access from the street or directly from the Harrison Street ramp.
-Washer/Dryer included
-Pets allowed with deposit of $500
-Reserved parking available through the city of Iowa City
-One month rent as security deposit
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Fireplace, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator
Built in 2017
