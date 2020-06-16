575 South Dubuque Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Call to set up a showing limited availability! Sabin townhomes located 2 blocks from downtown Iowa City! Designed by Neuman Monson and built by McComas-Lacina these two-story townhomes feature an open floor plan, a balcony off of the main level and master bedroom, and high end finishes throughout. The upper units consist of the 3rd and 4th floors with access from the street or directly from the Harrison Street ramp.

-Washer/Dryer included

-Pets allowed with deposit of $500

-Reserved parking available through the city of Iowa City

-One month rent as security deposit

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Fireplace, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator



Sabin townhomes located 2 blocks from downtown Iowa City! Designed by Neuman Monson and built by McComas-Lacina these two-story townhomes feature an open floor plan, a balcony off of the main level and master bedroom, and high end finishes throughout. The upper units consist of the 3rd and 4th floors with access from the street or directly from the Harrison Street ramp. -Washer/Dryer included -Pets allowed with deposit of $500 -Reserved parking available through the city of Iowa City -One month rent as security deposit

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Hardwood floors, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator



Built in 2017

Sabin townhomes located 2 blocks from downtown Iowa City! Designed by Neuman Monson and built by McComas-Lacina these two story townhomes feature an open floor plan, a balcony off of the main level and master bedroom, and high end finishes through out. The upper units consist of the 3rd and 4th floors with access from the street or directly from the Harrison Street ramp. -Washer/Dryer included -Pets allowed with deposit of $500 -Reserved parking available through the city of Iowa City -One month rent as security deposit