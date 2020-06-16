527 South Riverside Drive

Amenities

some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20

LEASE TERM: 8/1/20 to 5/31/21 *Not available for extending lease beyond 5/31/21.



2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Iowa City. This apartment is above a commercial property along Riverside Drive and features a quaint living room, kitchen features range oven and lots of counter and cabinet space and 2 bedrooms that fit up to full size beds.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*No Pets Allowed

*Floorplans MAY be of a similar unit



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

