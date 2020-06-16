All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 527 South Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
527 South Riverside Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

527 South Riverside Drive

527 South Riverside Drive · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

527 South Riverside Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Melrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
LEASE TERM: 8/1/20 to 5/31/21 *Not available for extending lease beyond 5/31/21.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1626970?source=marketing

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Iowa City. This apartment is above a commercial property along Riverside Drive and features a quaint living room, kitchen features range oven and lots of counter and cabinet space and 2 bedrooms that fit up to full size beds.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floorplans MAY be of a similar unit

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 South Riverside Drive have any available units?
527 South Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
Is 527 South Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
527 South Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 South Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 527 South Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 527 South Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 527 South Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 527 South Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 South Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 South Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 527 South Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 527 South Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 527 South Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 527 South Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 South Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 South Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 South Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 527 South Riverside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity