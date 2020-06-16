483 Taft Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 459] https://youtu.be/K0WIwrk9Ri8



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1658668?source=marketing



3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town house is located on the east side of Iowa City [by Cardigan Park] and features a attractive architectural features include a fireplace, granite counter tops, ceramic tile flooring in kitchens and bathrooms. The kitchen also features dishwasher, range oven, microwave, garbage disposal, ample cabinet space and a dining room area. The upper level features in unit washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom has walk out deck. Connected garage included in rent. Quick access to i80 with nearby convenience stores, grocery and restaurants.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more! https://westwindsrealestate.com/available



[DIRECTIONS]

Cardigan Park is located on the EAST side of Iowa City by the intersection of Court Street and Huntington Drive.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.