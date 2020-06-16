All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

483 Taft Ave SE

483 Taft Avenue Southeast · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

483 Taft Avenue Southeast, Iowa City, IA 52245
Windsor Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1608 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 459] https://youtu.be/K0WIwrk9Ri8

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1658668?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town house is located on the east side of Iowa City [by Cardigan Park] and features a attractive architectural features include a fireplace, granite counter tops, ceramic tile flooring in kitchens and bathrooms. The kitchen also features dishwasher, range oven, microwave, garbage disposal, ample cabinet space and a dining room area. The upper level features in unit washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom has walk out deck. Connected garage included in rent. Quick access to i80 with nearby convenience stores, grocery and restaurants.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more! https://westwindsrealestate.com/available

[DIRECTIONS]
Cardigan Park is located on the EAST side of Iowa City by the intersection of Court Street and Huntington Drive.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Taft Ave SE have any available units?
483 Taft Ave SE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 483 Taft Ave SE have?
Some of 483 Taft Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Taft Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
483 Taft Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Taft Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 483 Taft Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 483 Taft Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 483 Taft Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 483 Taft Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 483 Taft Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Taft Ave SE have a pool?
No, 483 Taft Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 483 Taft Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 483 Taft Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Taft Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 Taft Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 483 Taft Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 483 Taft Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
