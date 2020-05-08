4008 Lillian St

Amenities

Very clean 5 bedroom available in May - This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has plenty of space, with just over 2500 square feet and is ready for you to move in. Kitchen features coffee stained cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious great room features an electric fireplace. LVP flooring through kitchen, dining and great room for wood look with easy cleanup. Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with remaining 2 off the basement rec room. Garden view windows in the basement let in so much light. All appliances included with main floor laundry room and drop zone. Built in 2017, this home is like new! Lawn care included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3459367)