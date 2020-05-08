All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 4008 Lillian St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
4008 Lillian St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:37 AM

4008 Lillian St

4008 Lillian Street · (319) 665-3038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4008 Lillian Street, Iowa City, IA 52245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4008 Lillian St · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very clean 5 bedroom available in May - This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has plenty of space, with just over 2500 square feet and is ready for you to move in. Kitchen features coffee stained cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious great room features an electric fireplace. LVP flooring through kitchen, dining and great room for wood look with easy cleanup. Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with remaining 2 off the basement rec room. Garden view windows in the basement let in so much light. All appliances included with main floor laundry room and drop zone. Built in 2017, this home is like new! Lawn care included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3459367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Lillian St have any available units?
4008 Lillian St has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4008 Lillian St currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Lillian St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Lillian St pet-friendly?
No, 4008 Lillian St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 4008 Lillian St offer parking?
No, 4008 Lillian St does not offer parking.
Does 4008 Lillian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Lillian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Lillian St have a pool?
No, 4008 Lillian St does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Lillian St have accessible units?
No, 4008 Lillian St does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Lillian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 Lillian St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 Lillian St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4008 Lillian St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4008 Lillian St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity