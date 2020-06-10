All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:44 PM

315 Amhurst Street

315 Amhurst Street · (319) 313-4222
Location

315 Amhurst Street, Iowa City, IA 52245
Washington Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1907 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 4 non-related adults]

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This ranch style home features a living room with large window that opens up to a deck overlooking a private, wooded lot. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, white cabinetry, and connects to a small, hardwood floor which is great for a dining room area. There are 3 bedrooms located on the main level. The bathroom on the main level features shower stall [pictured]. The lower level features a rec room living space, 1 bedroom and ensuite, and storage room for the included washer and dryer. Additionally, this house features central/forced air for heating/cooling and a connected garage. Nearby shopping, restaurants, grocery, parks, bus stops, schools, and more! Quick access to i80!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 Month Average as of JUNE 2020 - $147/month**
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent
**Usage varies by individual tenant use

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Amhurst Street have any available units?
315 Amhurst Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Amhurst Street have?
Some of 315 Amhurst Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Amhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 Amhurst Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Amhurst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Amhurst Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 Amhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 Amhurst Street does offer parking.
Does 315 Amhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Amhurst Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Amhurst Street have a pool?
No, 315 Amhurst Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 Amhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 315 Amhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Amhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Amhurst Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Amhurst Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Amhurst Street does not have units with air conditioning.
