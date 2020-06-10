315 Amhurst Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 4 non-related adults]



4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This ranch style home features a living room with large window that opens up to a deck overlooking a private, wooded lot. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, white cabinetry, and connects to a small, hardwood floor which is great for a dining room area. There are 3 bedrooms located on the main level. The bathroom on the main level features shower stall [pictured]. The lower level features a rec room living space, 1 bedroom and ensuite, and storage room for the included washer and dryer. Additionally, this house features central/forced air for heating/cooling and a connected garage. Nearby shopping, restaurants, grocery, parks, bus stops, schools, and more! Quick access to i80!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 Month Average as of JUNE 2020 - $147/month**

- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

**Usage varies by individual tenant use



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Contact us to schedule a showing.