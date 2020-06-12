All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

3051 Wayne Avenue, #42

3051 Wayne Avenue · (319) 338-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3051 Wayne Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52240
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Townhouse on East Side - This listing is a must see for anyone looking for a ton of space in a newly remodeled 3-story townhouse on the east side of Iowa City. Granite counter-tops, finished basement, stainless steel appliances. This townhouse association is incredibly unique with amazing curb appeal. Hardwood floors in living room. Fenced-in patio in backyard. Just down from Mercer Aquatic Center and Mercer Park. And, just blocks from entertainment, shopping, and dining options.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3963099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 have any available units?
3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 have?
Some of 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 pet-friendly?
No, 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 offer parking?
Yes, 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 does offer parking.
Does 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 have a pool?
No, 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 does not have a pool.
Does 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 have accessible units?
No, 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 has units with air conditioning.
