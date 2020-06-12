Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3051 Wayne Avenue, #42 Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Townhouse on East Side - This listing is a must see for anyone looking for a ton of space in a newly remodeled 3-story townhouse on the east side of Iowa City. Granite counter-tops, finished basement, stainless steel appliances. This townhouse association is incredibly unique with amazing curb appeal. Hardwood floors in living room. Fenced-in patio in backyard. Just down from Mercer Aquatic Center and Mercer Park. And, just blocks from entertainment, shopping, and dining options.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3963099)