2743 Triple Crown Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move In Negotiable - as early as Early June 2020]



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2825 #11] https://youtu.be/okwG5w7EXiU



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is in a secure building with central A/C in the units and includes a garage. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a spacious, walk out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, pantry, ample cabinetry space and buffet table. Additionally, the kitchen features an in unit washer and dryer. Nearby shopping, grocery and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $880, Application Fee: $35, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

