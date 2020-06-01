2743 Triple Crown Lane

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move In Negotiable - as early as Early June 2020]
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2825 #11] https://youtu.be/okwG5w7EXiU
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is in a secure building with central A/C in the units and includes a garage. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a spacious, walk out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, pantry, ample cabinetry space and buffet table. Additionally, the kitchen features an in unit washer and dryer. Nearby shopping, grocery and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent
Rental Terms: Rent: $880, Application Fee: $35, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
