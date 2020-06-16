2664 Triple Crown Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2825 #11] https://youtu.be/okwG5w7EXiU

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2824 #01] https://youtu.be/yxdhRdHrUrA

**NOTE** Video 2824 #01 is a lower level video and does not show the vaulted ceilings



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868609?source=marketing



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 3rd [TOP] floor unit features central air, is located in a secure building, and includes a garage! The living room features vaulted ceilings and large, walk out deck! The kitchen features vaulted ceilings, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast bar, pantry, and ample cabinetry space. Additionally, this unit includes a washer and dryer in unit. The bedrooms are large and easily fit queen size beds and feature full closets. Nearby shopping, convenience stores, grocery, bus stops and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.