Iowa City, IA
2664 Triple Crown Lane
2664 Triple Crown Lane

2664 Triple Crown Lane
Location

2664 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA 52240
Wood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2825 #11] https://youtu.be/okwG5w7EXiU
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2824 #01] https://youtu.be/yxdhRdHrUrA
**NOTE** Video 2824 #01 is a lower level video and does not show the vaulted ceilings

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868609?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 3rd [TOP] floor unit features central air, is located in a secure building, and includes a garage! The living room features vaulted ceilings and large, walk out deck! The kitchen features vaulted ceilings, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast bar, pantry, and ample cabinetry space. Additionally, this unit includes a washer and dryer in unit. The bedrooms are large and easily fit queen size beds and feature full closets. Nearby shopping, convenience stores, grocery, bus stops and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2664 Triple Crown Lane have any available units?
2664 Triple Crown Lane has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2664 Triple Crown Lane have?
Some of 2664 Triple Crown Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2664 Triple Crown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2664 Triple Crown Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2664 Triple Crown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2664 Triple Crown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 2664 Triple Crown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2664 Triple Crown Lane does offer parking.
Does 2664 Triple Crown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2664 Triple Crown Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2664 Triple Crown Lane have a pool?
No, 2664 Triple Crown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2664 Triple Crown Lane have accessible units?
No, 2664 Triple Crown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2664 Triple Crown Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2664 Triple Crown Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2664 Triple Crown Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2664 Triple Crown Lane has units with air conditioning.
