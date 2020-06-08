All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 2449 Shady Glen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
2449 Shady Glen Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:44 PM

2449 Shady Glen Court

2449 Shady Glen Court · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2449 Shady Glen Court, Iowa City, IA 52246
Walden Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air, a spacious living room with new carpet and walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, pantry, breakfast buffet and ample cabinetry space! A half bathroom is located on the main level. Three bedrooms are on the upper level along with a full bathroom which is also accessible through the master bedroom. This unit also features a lower level rec room which has a bathroom and included washer and dryer. This town home is located near shopping, restaurants, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Size Limitations Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Assigned Parking Spaces included in rent.

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Shady Glen Court have any available units?
2449 Shady Glen Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2449 Shady Glen Court have?
Some of 2449 Shady Glen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Shady Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Shady Glen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Shady Glen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 Shady Glen Court is pet friendly.
Does 2449 Shady Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 2449 Shady Glen Court does offer parking.
Does 2449 Shady Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2449 Shady Glen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Shady Glen Court have a pool?
No, 2449 Shady Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 2449 Shady Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 2449 Shady Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Shady Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 Shady Glen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2449 Shady Glen Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2449 Shady Glen Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2449 Shady Glen Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity