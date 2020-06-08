2449 Shady Glen Court

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air, a spacious living room with new carpet and walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, pantry, breakfast buffet and ample cabinetry space! A half bathroom is located on the main level. Three bedrooms are on the upper level along with a full bathroom which is also accessible through the master bedroom. This unit also features a lower level rec room which has a bathroom and included washer and dryer. This town home is located near shopping, restaurants, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Size Limitations Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Assigned Parking Spaces included in rent.



