Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2444 Cascade Lane

2444 Cascade Lane · (319) 354-3792
Location

2444 Cascade Lane, Iowa City, IA 52246
Weber

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2444 Cascade Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
2444 Cascade Lane Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1709327?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City! This 1st floor condo is located inside a secure building which features underground parking, elevator access, and central air conditioning. The kitchen features LVP flooring, full appliance suite including dishwasher and microwave, beautiful cabinetry, and washer and dryer (which are included in rent). The living room is spacious and features fireplace and walk out deck with a great view! Master bedroom features walk-in closet and ensuite. Nearby shopping, restaurants, park, bus stops, and more! Quick access to HWY-218!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5354401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Cascade Lane have any available units?
2444 Cascade Lane has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2444 Cascade Lane have?
Some of 2444 Cascade Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Cascade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Cascade Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Cascade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Cascade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 2444 Cascade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Cascade Lane does offer parking.
Does 2444 Cascade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 Cascade Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Cascade Lane have a pool?
No, 2444 Cascade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Cascade Lane have accessible units?
No, 2444 Cascade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Cascade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Cascade Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Cascade Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2444 Cascade Lane has units with air conditioning.
