2444 Cascade Lane Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City! This 1st floor condo is located inside a secure building which features underground parking, elevator access, and central air conditioning. The kitchen features LVP flooring, full appliance suite including dishwasher and microwave, beautiful cabinetry, and washer and dryer (which are included in rent). The living room is spacious and features fireplace and walk out deck with a great view! Master bedroom features walk-in closet and ensuite. Nearby shopping, restaurants, park, bus stops, and more! Quick access to HWY-218!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent



No Pets Allowed



