All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 209 Myrtle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
209 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:30 PM

209 Myrtle Avenue

209 Myrtle Avenue · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

209 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52246
Melrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 4 non-related adults]

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1903805?source=marketing

4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City! This multi-floor home features a living room, walk out patio to a fenced yard, and a full kitchen featuring dishwasher and microwave! The main floor features master bedroom with ensuite along with another bedroom and full bathroom. On the lower level are the remaining two bedrooms that share a bathroom. The included washer and dryer are also located on the lower level! Nearby shopping, restaurants, parks, grocery, bus lines and more! Quick access to both HWY-218 and i80!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• GARBAGE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
209 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 209 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 209 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 209 Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 209 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Myrtle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Myrtle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 209 Myrtle Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity