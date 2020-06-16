209 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 4 non-related adults]



4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City! This multi-floor home features a living room, walk out patio to a fenced yard, and a full kitchen featuring dishwasher and microwave! The main floor features master bedroom with ensuite along with another bedroom and full bathroom. On the lower level are the remaining two bedrooms that share a bathroom. The included washer and dryer are also located on the lower level! Nearby shopping, restaurants, parks, grocery, bus lines and more! Quick access to both HWY-218 and i80!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• GARBAGE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

