201 N 1st Ave.

Montclair Park I is a very nice place to live in Iowa City. It comes with one free garage space and free parking in the front of the building. Water is covered by the landlord. The apartment comes with in unit washer and dryer and also has a garbage disposal and dishwasher. The apartment complex is located in a quiet residential area so there is no need to worry about loud college students during the nights. This prime location offers many great perks such as two Hyvees, Kum n Go gas station, Walgreens, walking trails, and parks. It is 2 miles from downtown, 2.5 miles from UI, and less than 2 miles from major highways. Its situated between Iowa City High School and Regina friendlyEducation Center. In the complex you are allowed to have service animals.