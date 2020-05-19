All apartments in Iowa City
201 N 1st Ave.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:59 AM

201 N 1st Ave

201 North 1st Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

201 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52245
Morningside-Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Montclair Park I is a very nice place to live in Iowa City. It comes with one free garage space and free parking in the front of the building. Water is covered by the landlord. The apartment comes with in unit washer and dryer and also has a garbage disposal and dishwasher. The apartment complex is located in a quiet residential area so there is no need to worry about loud college students during the nights. This prime location offers many great perks such as two Hyvees, Kum n Go gas station, Walgreens, walking trails, and parks. It is 2 miles from downtown, 2.5 miles from UI, and less than 2 miles from major highways. Its situated between Iowa City High School and Regina friendlyEducation Center. In the complex you are allowed to have service animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 201 N 1st Ave have any available units?
201 N 1st Ave has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 N 1st Ave have?
Some of 201 N 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 N 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 N 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 N 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 201 N 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 201 N 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 201 N 1st Ave does offer parking.
Does 201 N 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 N 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 N 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 201 N 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 201 N 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 N 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 N 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 N 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 N 1st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 N 1st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

