1929 Muscatine Avenue Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



-= RECENTLY REMODELED =-



Occupancy

[Limited to 3 non-related adults]



3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex available in Iowa City! This ground floor unit features LVP flooring throughout the entire duplex. The living room is spacious and features a large window which faces Muscatine Avenue. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (range oven, dishwasher, large refrigerator), granite counter tops, washer and dryer. Off street parking available with nearby shopping, bus stops, restaurants and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE

SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City

- GARBAGE



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5365392)