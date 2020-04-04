Amenities
1929 Muscatine Avenue Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20
-= RECENTLY REMODELED =-
Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]
Video Tour [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/I3AIvTxx0Pg
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1470984?source=marketing
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex available in Iowa City! This ground floor unit features LVP flooring throughout the entire duplex. The living room is spacious and features a large window which faces Muscatine Avenue. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (range oven, dishwasher, large refrigerator), granite counter tops, washer and dryer. Off street parking available with nearby shopping, bus stops, restaurants and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
NONE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
- GARBAGE
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5365392)