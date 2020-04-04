All apartments in Iowa City
1929 Muscatine Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:29 AM

1929 Muscatine Avenue

1929 Muscatine Avenue · (319) 354-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1929 Muscatine Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52240
Creekside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1929 Muscatine Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1929 Muscatine Avenue Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

-= RECENTLY REMODELED =-

Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]

Video Tour [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/I3AIvTxx0Pg

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1470984?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex available in Iowa City! This ground floor unit features LVP flooring throughout the entire duplex. The living room is spacious and features a large window which faces Muscatine Avenue. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (range oven, dishwasher, large refrigerator), granite counter tops, washer and dryer. Off street parking available with nearby shopping, bus stops, restaurants and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
- GARBAGE

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5365392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Muscatine Avenue have any available units?
1929 Muscatine Avenue has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1929 Muscatine Avenue have?
Some of 1929 Muscatine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Muscatine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Muscatine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Muscatine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Muscatine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1929 Muscatine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1929 Muscatine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1929 Muscatine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 Muscatine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Muscatine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1929 Muscatine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Muscatine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1929 Muscatine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Muscatine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 Muscatine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Muscatine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1929 Muscatine Avenue has units with air conditioning.
